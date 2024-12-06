Today, December 6, 2024, The Spanish Constitution celebrates its 46th anniversary. And like every year, various civil and military acts, among which those scheduled in the Cortes Generales stand out, that is, in the Senate and the Congress of Deputies, historical scene of the approval of the Magna Carta in 1978.

In a shower of absences during this Constitution Day, led by the president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán, and the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, In terms of fashion, the look chosen by Podemos deputy Ione Belarra has drawn powerful attention, who, a few minutes after the traditional raising of the flag, addressed the citizens with a speech in which has asked for a new Constitution to end the “regime of ’78” and change the monarchy to a plurinational republic.

“Spain needs a new Constitution that allows us to leave behind that regime that had the objective of protecting the privileges of the economic elites of our country, which sought to protect the monarchy that has been supported by both the PP and the PSOE and, of course , also maintain a justice system inherited from Franco that has not essentially changed in our country,” Belarra told the media. She was dressed in a camel-colored three-quarter-length coat that barely let us see the accessory. with hidden meaning of your chosen style for today.

‘Kufiya’, the traditional Palestinian scarf with which Ione Belarra attended the Constitution Day event

The hidden detail of Irene Belarra’s look during Constitution Day EFE Agency | EFE

It was not until he entered the Congress of Deputies that he took off his coat and We have been able to see the ‘kufiya’ that he wore around his neck the General Secretary of Podemos, a complement that accompanies a sophisticated outfit Composed of blue wide-leg pants and a white ruffled shirt.

The ‘kufiya’ is a traditional Palestinian scarf that symbolizes unity and liberation for the Palestinian people; and Ione Belarra has chosen it in white, blue and red tones that match the rest of your outfit.

However, this is not the first time that we see the deputy wearing this same scarf as a sign of support for Palestine. In November of last year, both Irene Belarra and Irene Montero wore this same ‘kufiya’ in Congress during the second day of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture session to claim his solidarity in the face of Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip.

Constitution Day 2024 has not been Nor is it the only official act in which Belarra uses her look to wink in support of Palestine. During the day of Columbus Day 2023, the deputy opted to cover her shoulders with a black scarf with red embroidery woven by Palestinian women in the city of Hebron. “May the pain of those who suffer never be indifferent to us. May those who can raise their voices, even if it is in the face of this fierce and hypocritical media unanimity that tries to convince us that some lives are worth while others are not because they are ‘animals'” , he wrote on his social networks.





