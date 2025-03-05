The former president of the Government with the PP Mariano Rajoy and the leader of Podemos, Ione Belarra, have held a tense conversation on the Parliamentary Commission for the Investigation of Operation Catalonia on Wednesday. During the interrogation, Both politicians have accused each other that their parties are corrupt and that they damage democracy in Spain.

Rajoy has said not to know “not a word” of police searches about leaders of the purple party. “I would not have any interest in doing any inspection about you because They don’t seem so important to my life“He said, showing the sneer that characterizes him.

Likewise, the former president has also said that the police “have denied” the accusations of “espionage” of Podemos’. “I believe the police more than their parliamentary group that, in addition, are not a group”has released Belalarra, who has replicated that he was based on his accusations on police reports.

“Can you really think, Mr. Rajoy, that we are silly?” Be Belarra reproached. “I understand that you have that logic and that grace … what I don’t know where you have taken it because you are a Galician and the Galicians are not a reputation as funny“He added.

For his part, Rajoy has refused to answer the question of the leader of Podemos: “Nor is it about generating a bad atmosphere here”. “I think what I think and suppose you will also think what you think, and do very well. Even if you don’t forget that each one owns their silence and slave to their words,” he said.

Belarra’s words about The lack of grace of Galicians have generated criticism on social networks, where users have considered it as a contempt for the way of expressing themselves and the broadcast of the citizens of Galicia. “What we do not have are deputies of Podemos,” the regional PP has ironized.

“It is seen that we can know the Galicians well. But the Galicians do know Podemos “has also published the popular leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in his X account.

“I don’t know where Ione Belarra is, but I am from Lugo and I have much more grace than her“, has shared Marta Rivera de la Cruz, delegate of Culture, Tourism and Sports and third deputy mayor at the Madrid City Council.” Belarra … You are silly. What Galicians have are reluctance. An intelligence signal that you do not have, has written, on the other hand, Rafa Cuiña, former mayor of Lalín.