The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, made official this Wednesday her candidacy for the General Secretariat of Podemos, as had already been advanced throughout last week, when the purple formation announced the dates of the process to replace Pablo Iglesias at the head of the party. The name of the next leader will be known on June 13, when the Citizen Assembly is held, the fourth in its history.

In her Twitter account, Belarra has assured that they need “the strongest possible Podemos to achieve” that the current third vice president and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, “be the first female president of the Government.”

The party leadership hopes to keep Díaz as a candidate for the next generals and main leader of the United Podemos coalition (which includes Podemos itself, Izquierda Unida, Galicia en Común and En Comú Podem) from within the Government, while Belarra exercises command of the purple formation.