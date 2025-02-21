02/21/2025



Updated at 11: 59h.





Neither self -criticism, nor errors and secretisms. The general secretary of Pode Sexual harassment against one of its founders and ideological souls, Juan Carlos Monedero. “It is evident that we act correctly”the purple leader has repeated in a brief appearance in which he has not managed to clear all the doubts about the case and the response of the formation he directs.

Of course, Belarra has not done self -criticism, but it has been demanded from the media on how they make the coverage of these issues. In addition, he has victimized that “there is much interest in saying that in Podemos, everything is wrong.”

The purple leader has excused the secretism shown by her formation in this case in which “The victims asked us discretion and anonymity”. In addition, he has once again influenced Monedero was separated from the “public and private activities” of the party from the first moment in which they recorded the “testimonies.”

Belarra has criticized that the informative and political storm unleashed by the case published by this newspaper “It is not taking into account the victims.” The general secretary has rejected that her training has to do any reflection or self -criticism about what happened, but she has demanded that the media do it because they have “left the victims in the background” and their party has given them “The highest priority.”









“They have to be the victims who act, we cannot usurp their role and we must respect them and their processes, unlike what we see in this disgusting patriarchal justice we have in Spain,” he said.

Open doubts

Belarra has remained faithful to the story that her party wanted to offer to try The performance of adding, that they criticized, when the case of Íñigo Errejón broke out. However, he has not managed to clear all the doubts that still float about the complaints and the performance of his party.

Has defended that the first complaint that He appeared against Monedero was in September 2023ignoring the information revealed this Friday by eldiario.es which states that the first notification that the party had was in 2016.

«We act correctly and activate all the protocols of the party. It is evident that we act correctly», He has defended the performance of his party insistently.

What Belarra wanted to answer is when he has been interrogated by the journalists present in case he could ensure that Monedero had not participated in the decision -making or in all the public events of the party during this time. Belarra has defended that the political scientist «had no organic positions in Podemos since 2015 and that he left the foundation of the party in May 2023, and still, being a racco militant, at the time we had knowledge of those complaints he acted immediately, All protocols were activated ».

When asked why he was not expelled from the militancy, Belarra has limited himself to responding that “the procedure is open.” The purple leader was offended when asked about the “affectionate farewell” that he gave a purse at the time, when he had to have news of the complaints. Belarra has rejected that extreme: «Being affectionate is to give a charge or include it on the lists, not to remove it».

Three days of fury

Belarra has been forced to appear this Friday to answer the questions of the press on this matter, after three days of fury. This Wednesday, Javier Chicote published in ABC the audio of the collaborator of Pablo Iglesias on his television channel, Sergio Gregori, where he told the feminist militant Raquel Ogando a case of sexual harassment starring Monedero.

In that first information, the political scientist and founder of the purple party already reacted with tranquility and “remoteness” to the revelations, but changed its tone in 24 hours. After that time he published on social networks a very hard message against the origin of the audio, his former friend Sergio Gregori.

While we can insisted, as he has defended this Friday, in which the protocols were activated, it was learned that young people from the formation tried to form a small ‘metoo’ against purse and that the party looked elsewhere, still knowing the reality Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero.

The climax arrived when the complutionary unversity of Madrid announced that he investigated the complaint of a student against the political scientist, who acts as a professor in his Faculty of Political Science and Sociology.