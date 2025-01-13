We can, through its general secretary Ione Belarrahas described as “hypocrisy” the Government’s attitude in rejecting his request to prohibit the entry into Spain of the MaTel Aviv ccabian Israeli team that faces Real Madrid this Tuesday on matchday 21 of the Euroleague. Belarra accuses both the Maccabean club and its fans of being “Zionist, dangerous” and guilty of “approving the genocide” of Israel in Gaza.

This has been reported by party sources once the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albareyeshas expressed his refusal to the veto posed by the purples to the Hebrew team. Furthermore, the minister has demanded that the group leave sport outside of politics.

For Podemos, Albares’ words are “further proof of the inaction of the Spanish Government” in the face of the genocide and incur “an obvious double standard”, since it was the foreign minister who promoted, for example, the exclusion of Russian athletes from various competitions after the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

Podemos has once again demanded that the Government “cut all diplomatic and commercial relations” with Israel, including a total arms embargo and a prohibition on Spain serving as a transit port for weapons used in the genocide.









He Tel Aviv Maccabione of the most important teams in Europe, six-time continental champion, has been based in BelgradeSerbia, since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel. It plays its matches behind closed doors due to security problems and, when it travels, the authorities create extensive arrangements for the security of the Hebrew team.