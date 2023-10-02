After a long wait, Ion Fury: Aftershocknew expansion of the shooter from Voidpoint and 3D Realms, has been put to available from today, 2 October 2023practically surprising considering the long silence that had characterized development in the last period.

The title reappeared at Gamescom 2023 with a demo, and a few days have passed since then but the expansion is at this point available to everyone through Steam.

There is also a launch trailer that confirms the arrival scheduled for today, with the title already downloadable from its official page on the Valve store.

Aftershock is also available with a launch discount of 10% compared to the standard price, at 13.49 euros for the additional package, while there is an interesting 47% discount offer if you purchase the entire package between original game and expansion, which comes in total 21.13 euros at the moment.