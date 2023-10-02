After a long wait, Ion Fury: Aftershocknew expansion of the shooter from Voidpoint and 3D Realms, has been put to available from today, 2 October 2023practically surprising considering the long silence that had characterized development in the last period.
The title reappeared at Gamescom 2023 with a demo, and a few days have passed since then but the expansion is at this point available to everyone through Steam.
There is also a launch trailer that confirms the arrival scheduled for today, with the title already downloadable from its official page on the Valve store.
Aftershock is also available with a launch discount of 10% compared to the standard price, at 13.49 euros for the additional package, while there is an interesting 47% discount offer if you purchase the entire package between original game and expansion, which comes in total 21.13 euros at the moment.
Ion Fury: Aftershock also relaunches the original
Ion Fury: Aftershock continues the history of the main game with Shelly Harrison who immediately finds herself involved in another adventure, after defeating Heskel. Not even time to celebrate when she finds herself once again entangled in a decidedly challenging mission.
Heskel seems to have returned, equipped with a monstrous flying machine. The protagonist immediately sets off in pursuit but she must face numerous new threats through further levels before arriving at a new final clash (perhaps) with the arch-enemy.
The expansion introduces a new Arrange mode, capable of making the experience of the main game fresh even if you have already played it, making this expansion an excellent way to get back into action in the world of Ion Fury. Meanwhile, there is no precise information yet on the arrival of the console versions, but they should follow shortly.
