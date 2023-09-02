Ion Fury: Aftershock reappeared at Gamescom 2023 with a demos . The news has escaped most, but it is very interesting, considering that many wanted the project dead, it is an excellent novelty, which will make fans of the base game happy.

Ion Fury: Aftershock still exists

A retro FPS of great charm

Ion Fury: Aftershock is the announced expansion of the first-person shooter Ion Fury. It is a game that incorporates the Build, the graphics engine of Duke Nukem 3D, updating it, but keeping the spirit of the shooters of that era, i.e. from the mid-90s.

After all, the protagonist, Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison, was born as a character in the canceled 3D Realms version of Duke Nukem Forever, so she fits perfectly with that style.

Ion Fury: Aftershock was announced in 2019, and then disappeared from the radar. Meanwhile 3D Realms has had time to announce the official sequel to Ion Fury, Phantom Furyto be released by the end of 2023 (it will probably slide to 2024, but let’s not take anything for granted).

We haven’t seen much of the Ion Fury: Aftershock demo, but the mere fact that it exists is a good sign. We will be able to tell you when and if one will be announced release date.