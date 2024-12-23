Ion Antolín leaves the Secretary of State for Communication and Moncloa appoints journalist Lydia del Canto

The Government will remove Ion Antolín as head of the Secretary of State for Communication and will appoint journalist Lydia del Canto in his place, according to Moncloa sources informing elDiario.es. Antonlín is leaving for health reasons, these same sources indicate. He had been named on December 3 as a replacement for Francesc Vallés.

Born in Valladolid in 1977, Antolín has been linked to teaching, since, among other things, he has been director of the digital module of the Master in Political Communication at the Camilo José Cela University and academic director of the postgraduate degree in Digital Content and Community Management from the same university. Before joining Moncloa, for the last two years he has served as head of Communication for the PSOE and before that he worked in various media and was external communications manager at Caixabank and communications director at Banca Cívica.

Antolín’s intention, Moncloa sources specify, is to return to the PSOE Communication Department when he has recovered.

Her replacement will be Lydia del Canto, a journalist specialized in digital journalism and political communication. In 2014, she assumed the position of Director of Communication of the PSPV-PSOE, and a year later she held the position of regional Secretary of Communication of the Generalitat Valenciana during the Ximo Puig government.

Del Canto has also spent a large part of his career at the Levante-EMV newspaper. She was appointed director of the media in 2018, becoming the youngest woman to lead a newspaper in Spain. In March 2024, Diana Morant chose Del Canto as head of Communication and her Chief of Staff to accompany her in her new stage as Secretary General of the Valencian Socialists.

She has also been coordinator of several digital media for Prensa Ibérica, director of the Environmental, Social and Governance department of the Baleària shipping company, and collaborator of several regional and national radio and television programs.