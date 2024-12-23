The current Secretary of State for Communication, Ion Antolín, will leave his post today just 20 days after Pedro Sánchez appointed him to the position, apparently for health reasons, according to reports TVE.

The person who replaces Antolín is expected to be Lydia del Canto, according to various media reports, who in recent months has been in charge of communication for the PSPV-PSOE.

Pedro Sánchez will foreseeably speak about the issue in the appearance scheduled after the Council of Ministers for this Monday at 12:00 p.m.

Antolín was the communication director of the socialists since August 2022, after having been director of the Information Coordination department of the Secretariat of State for Communication (SEC) of the Ministry of the Presidency.