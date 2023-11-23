At least 1,078 migrants, of which 74 were minors, have died or disappeared on the American continent so far this year, according to updated statistics from the Missing Migrants Project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The project, which carries out updated monitoring of incidents on migration routes around the world, indicates that The figure is still below that registered in 2022 (1,457), contrary to what happens with the number of dead and missing migrants crossing the Mediterranean (2,480 so far this year).

Regarding migratory routes in America since 2014, the year in which the IOM launched the tracking system, 8,543 migrants have died or disappeared, of them 4,852 crossing the Mexican-American border, 503 in the Caribbean traveling to the US, 342 in Darién, the Panamanian region bordering Colombia, and 328 in the maritime crossing from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico.

In addition, 187 migrants who were trying to reach the Caribbean islands from Venezuela died or disappeared, 64 who went from Haiti to the Dominican Republic and 17 on journeys through the Caribbean to Central America.

Updated statistics indicate that the bloodiest year on American migratory routes was 2022 so far, with 1,457 dead or missing. followed by 2021, with 1,316, while the year of the period studied in which there was the least victim was 2014 (493).

(Also read: Ortega’s Nicaragua profits from migration)

A three-year-old boy dies trying to enter through Río Grande. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The Americas region (South, Central and North America and the Caribbean) “is characterized by complex and dynamic mixed migratory flows, both intra-regional and extra-regional,” notes the IOM.

“People transiting the Americas include refugees, asylum seekers, economic migrants, short-term visitors and other people on the move. The factors driving migration and displacement are multiple and include natural disasters, structural violence, poverty and inequality,” he adds.

The alarming figures in the Mediterranean

Updated statistics from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) also reported that At least 2,480 migrants have died or disappeared in Mediterranean waters so far this year, a figure that already exceeds that of all of 2022 with one month left until the end of 2023.

The Missing Migrants Project of this UN agency indicates that last year’s figures (2,411) have already been exceeded and 2023 is confirmed as the deadliest year for migration on Mediterranean routes since 2018.

(You may be interested in: Migration through the El Darién plug, a profitable business)

Since the IOM launched the monitoring system in 2014, the year with the most confirmed deaths and missing persons was 2016 (5,136 victims), followed by 2015 (4,055), 2014 (3,289) and 2017 (3,139).

In the 10 years of monitoring, according to the IOM, 28,229 migrants have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean, including 22,436 on the central route (from the coasts of Libya and other Maghreb countries to Italy and Malta mainly) and 3,464 in the west (mainly destined for Spain).

The tragedy of migrants in the Central Mediterranean continues under the scrutiny of international organizations.

The eastern route, which usually ends on the Aegean coasts in Greece, is the one with the fewest victims since 2014 (2,329).

This year the most dangerous route has continued to be the central Mediterranean (2,188 dead or missing so far in 2023), followed by the western (212) and the eastern (82 deaths).

In June, the central route was the scene of one of the worst shipwrecks on record, in the waters of the Ionian Sea between Italy and Greece.

(Keep reading: Why is the death toll in Darién the highest since records have been recorded?)

In that shipwreck that occurred about 80 kilometers from the Greek coast, the death of at least 82 occupants of a fishing boat carrying Pakistani, Syrian and other migrants from Central Asia and the Middle East was confirmed, although it is believed that the real number of deaths It was about 500, given the high number of missing people.

The dead and missing represent around 1% of the people who have tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe (more than 266,000 so far this year), of which some 87,000 were intercepted by authorities at sea, always according to IOM data.

The Mediterranean route is by far the one that has left the most dead and missing since 2014: its 28,000 victims double, for example, the nearly 14,000 that have occurred on the remaining African routes, including those that cross the Sahara Desert, those of the Red Sea and those from the Atlantic towards the Canary Islands.

EFE