Kabul (Union)

The International Organization for Migration revealed that 858,170 people returned to Afghanistan from neighboring countries during the past three months of this year. The organization added that during that period, 532,854 people migrated, according to the Afghan TV channel “Tolo News” yesterday. According to the report, 56% of these Afghans were forcibly returned, and 46% returned voluntarily. Part of the report stated that from April to the end of June 2024, the Displacement Flow Monitoring Center counted 858,170 individuals who entered Afghanistan, and 532,854 individuals who left Afghanistan.

In another context, two people were killed and six others were injured yesterday in an explosion in Parwan province, eastern Afghanistan. The explosion occurred in Charikar district of Parwan province, according to local media. Parwan police spokesman Fazal Rahim Maskeenyar said that two people were killed and six others were injured in the explosion, explaining in a press statement that the explosion occurred in an old building, and that investigations are still ongoing.