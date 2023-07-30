The Indian Ocean hides a secret that defies the laws of physics: an area where gravity is lower than anywhere else on the planet, and where the sea level drops by hundreds of meters.

This anomaly, known as Indian Ocean Geoid Low (IOGL), was first discovered in 1948 and since then it has intrigued scientists, who have tried to explain its cause and consequences, and today thanks to a new study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Lettersproposes a fascinating theory: the IOGL would be the result of an ancient geological process involving the movement of tectonic plates and the magma of the Earth’s mantle.

But what is IOGL? To understand what IOGL is, we first need to understand what gravity is. Gravity is a force that pulls objects towards a mass, such as that of the Earth. Gravity depends on the amount and distribution of mass: the more mass there is, the stronger the gravity. However, the Earth is not a perfect, uniform sphere, but has an irregular shape and variable density. This means that gravity is not the same at every point on the earth’s surface, but varies according to the underlying mass.

If we could see gravity, we would see that the earth’s surface is not flat, but follows a shape called a geode. The geode is the level that the water would assume if it were influenced only by gravity and not by other factors such as winds and tides. The geode is not uniform, but has variations called gravity anomalies, which indicate where gravity is higher or lower than average.

The largest and deepest gravitational anomaly is found in the Indian Ocean, and it is the IOGL. It is a circular depression that covers an area of ​​about 3 million square kilometers (1.2 million square miles), equivalent to about twice the size of India. In this area, gravity is about 0.05% lower than the global average, meaning that an object weighs slightly less than elsewhere. This difference may seem negligible, but it has a visible effect on sea level, which is about 100 meters (328 feet) lower than normal.

How was the IOGL formed?

The question scientists have been asking for decades is why is gravity so low in the Indian Ocean? The simplest explanation is that there is less mass beneath the ocean’s surface, and therefore less gravitational pull. But where does this lack of mass come from? And how long has it been around?

To answer these questions, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore used computer models to reconstruct the geological history of the Indian Ocean over the past 140 million years. In this way, they were able to observe how the tectonic plates moved and how the Earth’s mantle, i.e. the layer of hot, molten rock located between the crust and the core of the Earth, reacted.

Their main hypothesis is that the IOGL is the product of a phenomenon called the mantle plume, which is a column of hot, molten rock rising from the core towards the crust. Mantle plumes are responsible for the formation of volcanoes and volcanic islands in different parts of the world, such as Hawaii and Iceland.

According to the study, the mantle plume that caused the IOGL formed when an oceanic plate called the Tethys Plate sank beneath the Indian plate about 140 million years ago. This process would have pushed the magma up, creating an area of ​​low density under the Indian Ocean. This zone would later affect the shape and gravity of the Earth’s surface above it.

This theory is based on 19 different simulations, which have shown a correlation between the presence of mantle plumes and the formation of the IOGL. However, the study authors admit that it is not possible to be 100% sure of their hypothesis, given that there are many factors that could have contributed to the formation of the IOGL.

That said, what are the consequences of IOGL? The consequences of the IOGL are primarily of scientific interest, as they help us better understand the internal structure and dynamics of the Earth. The IOGL is also a useful reference for measuring changes in sea level caused by climate change, as it provides a baseline for comparing different oceanic regions.

The IOGL has no significant effect on marine life or navigation, as the difference in gravity is too small for organisms or vessels to perceive. However, the IOGL could be related to some interesting geological phenomena, such as the presence of submarine volcanoes and volcanic islands in the Indian Ocean, which could be fueled by the mantle plumes causing the gravitational anomaly.

The IOGL was first discovered in 1948 by Dutch geophysicist Felix Andries Vening Meinesz, who measured it using a pendulum aboard a submarine. Since then, many other studies have tried to unravel its mysteries, using instruments such as satellites and seismographs. The IOGL remains one of the most fascinating and mysterious phenomena on Earth, and it reminds us just how amazing and complex our planet is.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!