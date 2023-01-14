The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has supported the plans of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to challenge the decision of the Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) that Kamila Valieva is innocent. This was announced on January 14 by the press service of the IOC.

“The IOC welcomes WADA’s announcement to conduct a full review of RUSADA’s decision to consider further action and the possibility of resolving the case as soon as possible without further undue delay,” the press release reads.

Earlier, on January 13, the disciplinary committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) decided to annul the results of figure skater Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Russian Championships, in which she won first place. However, the committee acquitted the skater, deciding that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, but does not bear “any fault or negligence” for this.

As a result, WADA requested a copy of the full reasoned decision from RUSADA in order to consider it along with the case file in order to determine whether the decision complies with the provisions of the World Anti-Doping Code.

Valieva has been at the center of a doping scandal over a questionable test at the Beijing Olympics. It all started when a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm found traces of the banned trimetazidine in an athlete’s sample dated December 25, 2021. This was reported on February 9, 2022, due to which the skater was temporarily suspended from the competition, but the decision was successfully challenged.

On February 17, CAS published a document analyzing the case of the Russian woman, in which he admitted that the prohibited drug could have entered Valieva’s body by accident. Since the athlete’s grandfather takes a medicine with the specified substance in the composition, the use of liquid and food from the common dishes could lead to a positive test result.