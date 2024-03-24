Sunday, March 24, 2024
IOC | The chairman of the International Olympic Committee fell victim to Russian harassing calls

March 24, 2024
Tomas Bach is being harassed.

International chairman of the Olympic Committee Thomas Bach has been the target of Russian telephone harassment, reports the news agency Reuters.

The Olympic umbrella organization released a statement on Thursday saying that Bach and other members of the International Olympic Committee have received phone calls in which the caller pretends to be the president of the African Union Commission.

The person wanted to discuss the “situation in Russia” and demanded arguments from the IOC against the politicization of sports in order to prepare a statement on the subject.

The International Olympic Committee suspects that the calls came from Russia.

“It seems that Russia's disinformation campaign against the International Olympic Committee and its president has taken a new turn,” the IOC said in its press release.

Calls The IOC did not disclose the content or amount in its announcement, but suspected the perpetrators to be the same persons who have tried to influence high-ranking European politicians as well.

Among other things, the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni had, according to Reuters, discussed “international fatigue with the conflict in Ukraine” with Russian jammers in September of last year.

KOK announced on Tuesday, that Russian and Belarusian athletes participating without country codes are not allowed to take part in the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in Paris.

