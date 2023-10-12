Measure blocks transfer of money; athletes remain free to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) announced this Thursday (Oct 12, 2023) the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee. The measure interrupts the Olympic organization’s funding to the country.

The decision was taken after the Russian government integrated several sports entities from Ukrainian provinces in the east of the country occupied by the Kremlin into its own committee.

For the IOC, sanctions are a response to “violation of territorial integrity” from Ukraine. The committee claims that Vladimir Putin’s decisions go against the precepts defended by the Olympic Charter.

Despite blocking investment for Russian representation, the measure does not prevent the country’s athletes from participating in the 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France. According to the IOC, this agenda should be discussed “at the appropriate time”.

Since the Russian Army’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the International Olympic Committee has imposed sanctions on Russian and Belarusian sport. The organization recommended that international federations ban all competitions on Russian territory, as well as the presence of any official symbol of Russia, such as the anthem and flag.

The IOC has already changed its position on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions a few times. In March of this year, it was decided that they could participate in the disputes, as long as they did not directly support the war in Ukraine. Competitors can also only register for individual races and under a neutral flag.