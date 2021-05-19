E.t is an offer that even proud Japan cannot refuse. Two months before the Tokyo Olympics begin, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has offered the host country to send additional medical personnel, such as doctors, as part of the national delegations. These could help to support the medical operation and the strict pursuit of the Covid-19 measures in the Olympic village and at the competition venues, said IOC President Thomas Bach on Wednesday before the last meeting of the coordination commission for the summer games. Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the local preparatory committee, said she was delighted. One now wants to discuss how the proposal can be implemented in reality. An IOC spokesman said they were already working closely with the national delegations on the issue.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

The IOC’s offer seems like a direct response to an appeal from an association of around 6,000 doctors in Tokyo to the government and organizers to cancel the games. “We believe it is the right decision to cancel an event that can increase the number of infected people and deaths,” said the association’s letter. Doctors emphasize that the fourth wave of infections in Japan is more severe than any wave before. The medical system is stretched to its limits. The situation is made more difficult by the fact that the government is only gradually starting to vaccinate on a large scale.

The reactions to the organizers’ requests to ensure medical care for athletes and guests are becoming increasingly irritated. The governor of Tokyo’s neighboring Chiba Prefecture, Toshihito Kumagai, recently flatly refused to provide hospital beds for sick athletes. The governor of neighboring Ibaraki Province, Kazuhiko Ogaiwa, said it would be difficult for him to medically favor an Olympic athlete over a resident.

The mood has deteriorated

The organizers of the games need around 10,000 doctors and nurses in the stadiums. Requests to send more doctors and nurses met with harsh rejection. This does not help to dampen corona fears in the population about the entry of up to 100,000 athletes, officials and journalists. In a survey by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, 83 percent of those questioned had spoken out against allowing the games to take place this summer. 43 percent wanted it to be rejected, 40 percent wanted it to be postponed again. The mood against the games has worsened significantly with the increasing number of Covid infections.



Backing: The IOC offers assistance to the Organizing Committee.

:



Image: dpa





Sponsors have not distanced themselves so far. But some well-known business leaders don’t mince their words. SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son said he was afraid of the Olympics. Rakuten’s Hiroshi Mikitani described the games as a suicide bombing. Some Japanese athletes have expressed doubts about the games. “I don’t think the Olympics are worth risking people’s lives,” said tennis player Kei Nishikori. His colleague Naomi Osaka sees the need for a public discussion about the games. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reaffirmed on Wednesday that the games would take place in a safe environment. But the main opposition leader, Yukio Edano of the Constitutional Democratic Party, said it was impossible to hold the games while protecting people’s lives and health.

In this mood, the organizers find it increasingly difficult to get a hearing with rational arguments. Bach emphasized on Wednesday that there were hundreds of sports competitions during the pandemic that did not become sources of infection. In four test competitions in Japan with hundreds of participants, including from abroad, there was recently only one corona infection, which was discovered and isolated upon entry. At least 80 percent of the arriving athletes would be vaccinated against Covid, said Bach. His praise to the gracious hosts sounds more and more promotional. More and more often he invokes the perseverance of the Japanese, which they have already shown in many crises. But soberly, Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa reminded the IOC to encourage journalists and officials to get vaccinated against Covid before the Games. It’s a good idea, said IOC Vice President John Coates.