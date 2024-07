Paris City Hall decorated for the Games: Comments began to appear online after Macron said there could be a “civil war” in France if the nationalist right or the left win | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizing committee of the Paris Olympics, which begins on the 26th, released statements on Thursday (4) to deny rumors that the event could be canceled due to the legislative elections in France.

Comments began to emerge online after French President Emmanuel Macron said there could be a “civil war” in the country if the right-wing nationalist National Rally (RN) party or the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance won the National Assembly election.

RN was the most voted party in the first round, held on Sunday (30), and the NFP came in second. The second round will be held next Sunday (7).

“This [boatos] is evidently part of the ongoing disinformation campaign against France, the IOC, its president [Thomas Bach] and the Olympic Games. There is no factual basis for these claims. The IOC President and the entire Olympic Movement look forward to holding extraordinary Olympic Games in Paris 2024, starting with the opening ceremony on 26 July,” the IOC said in a statement on social media.

The organizing committee for the Paris 2024 Olympics also released a statement to deny the rumors.

“Paris 2024 [abreviação do nome do comitê] is aware of the circulation of false information about the cancellation of the Paris Games,” the statement said.

“Paris 2024 denies this information and requests that it not be disseminated. Paris 2024 will investigate the origin of this false information,” it added.