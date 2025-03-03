Sebastian Coe reaches for a white bag in the pocket of his sky blue suit and pulls out a wine tubi, his doping in these excessive campaign days. Coe was twice (1980 and 1984) Olympic champion over 1500 meters, and the 68-year-old Brit usually won the races for large offices after the athletics career. The race for the Presidential Office of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which will be awarded in Greece on March 20, is his last big project, say companion – and probably his hardest.