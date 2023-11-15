The IOC recommended that national committees not participate in the Friendship Games in Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has addressed the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) regarding participation in the 2024 Friendship Games in Russia. This is reported by Inside the Games.

NOC Communications Director James McLeod said that such competitions contribute to the increasing politicization of world sport and called on the NOC to refuse participation in the tournament.

Any participation of NOCs in the World Friendship Games would not only be contrary to the recommendation of the IOC Executive Board of 25 February 2022 regarding international sporting events held in Russia, but would also be contrary to the collective goal of the Olympic Movement to preserve the independence and autonomy of sport James McLeodDirector of Relations with NOC

Russia criticized the IOC’s position on the Friendship Games

The Kremlin expressed disagreement with the statements of IOC representatives. At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia will continue to contact the IOC.

See also Mohamed bin Zayed: Successful conclusion of the final round of the Formula 1 World Championship The letter “m” in the IOC abbreviation does not mean a monopoly on the sports world; formats can be different and outside the context of this committee Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Honored Coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova said RIA Newsthat it seems wrong and tactless to recommend something to someone. According to her, participation in competitions is everyone’s business.

President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner called the IOC’s call expected.

It was clear to me from the very beginning that the IOC would adhere to such a policy regarding our competitions, where athletes would simply come to perform and receive decent prize money, and not to organize any political demonstrations Irina VinerPresident of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics

Olympic speed skating champion and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova compared the situation to a fight with windmills. In the comments RIA News she noted that national Olympic committees are not involved in sending athletes to the Friendship Games in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to hold the Friendship Games

The head of state signed a corresponding decree on October 19. The tournament is expected to be held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg from September 15 to 29, 2024. The Games will feature Olympic sports such as basketball, boxing, athletics, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics and others.

The decision was made in order to ensure guaranteed free access of Russian athletes and sports organizations to international sports activities, development of new formats of international sports cooperation

In March, the IOC recommended returning Russians and Belarusians to tournaments

In March, the IOC proposed allowing athletes who did not support the special operation in Ukraine to participate in tournaments. At the same time, athletes from Russia and Belarus associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be excluded from participation in competitions.

Most sports organizations suspended Russians from tournaments on the recommendation of the IOC, which was announced in February 2022. In some disciplines, such as tennis, boxing, MMA and chess, domestic athletes were able to continue performing in a neutral status.