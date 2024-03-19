Lausanne, Switzerland – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) toughened its stance on Russia on Tuesday by accusing Moscow of wanting to “politicize sport” by promoting its 'Friendship Games' starting in September, a sporting event that will compete with the Olympic Games, too. with a winter edition. In addition, the organization announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not march in the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The IOC, which will authorize the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Paris Games if they do so under a neutral flag and on condition of not having supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine, urges the sports world and the governments invited by Moscow to “reject all participation and support” for this new event, the agency indicated in a statement.

Announced a few months ago, the first (summer) 'Friendship Games' should “a priori be held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg” in September, the Lausanne-based organization recalled, while the winter edition would be held for the first time in Sochi in 2026.

These initiatives join the 'Future Games', organized in Kazan from February 21 to March 3 and which will mix traditional disciplines with e-Sports, and the 'BRICS Games' scheduled in the same Russian city from the 12th to the June 23 and in which “athletes from 50 countries” would participate, according to Moscow authorities.

Russian “cynicism”

The IOC does not reproach Russia for creating multi-sport competitions outside the Olympic scope (which already exist such as the Commonwealth Games or the Francophonie Games), but for doing so through an “intense diplomatic offensive”, with direct contacts. with “the governments of the entire world.”

“In order to make their purely political motivation even more evident, the latter deliberately avoid the sports organizations of their target countries,” denounces the IOC, which sees a “cynical attempt” to exploit athletes “for propaganda purposes.” politics”, thus violating the Olympic Charter.

On the other hand, the IOC accuses Moscow of “a total lack of respect for global anti-doping regulations and the integrity of competitions”, recalling the concerns raised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding the 'Games. of Friendship', motivated by the institutionalized doping system put into practice by Russia during the Sochi-2014 Winter Games and which caused its exclusion from Tokyo-2021 and Beijing-2022.

The IOC recalled that “global confidence in the Russian anti-doping system is weak” because the Russian Anti-Doping Agency is not currently subject to the World Anti-Doping Code since “there is currently no laboratory accredited by WADA in Russia.”

Macron wants a truce

The IOC and Moscow have had tense relations for years, accusing each other of exploiting sport for political purposes. This Tuesday's statement rules out a short-term rapprochement.

The headquarters of the Russian Olympic Committee, in Moscow, in an image from December 15, 2023 © Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP/Files

The Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports, Matvii Bidnyi, applauded the IOC's “fair position” although he urged it to go further: “We ask that Russian or Belarusian athletes be excluded from all international competition, including the Games, regardless of their status. “he declared in a statement.

The position of the Olympic body contrasts with that of the Russian government, which last Wednesday adopted a more conciliatory tone when Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin ruled out a Russian boycott of Paris-2024, preferring to “maintain the possibility of dialogue and participation in the competitions”.

The IOC refrained from commenting on Matytsin's words and its president, Thomas Bach, denounced on Saturday “the increasingly aggressive statements by Russia.”

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron gave an interview on Sunday to the Ukrainian network 1+1 in which he declared that Russia will be asked for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Paris Games (July 26 to August 11). ), in application of the Olympic Truce adopted at the end of November by the United Nations General Assembly after heated debates.

The Russian representative then denounced that the IOC's decision to deprive Russian athletes of competing representing their country was “a politicized, discriminatory and hypocritical decision.”

The IOC executive commission, which meets this Tuesday and Wednesday in Lausanne, announced on Tuesday its decision to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes authorized to compete in Paris-2024 under a neutral flag from parading with the rest of the delegations at the opening ceremony. Olympic, on July 26 on the Seine River.