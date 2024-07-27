Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/27/2024 – 8:25

South Korea was incorrectly introduced with the official name of its rival North during the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. A similar episode had already occurred with North Korea at the 2012 games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) offered a “deep apology” to South Korea on Saturday (27/07) after a diplomatic gaffe during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, in which South Korean athletes were incorrectly introduced as if they were their North Korean rivals.

“We deeply apologize for the error that occurred during the presentation of the South Korean team in the broadcast of the opening ceremony,” the IOC said in a post on its official Korean-language X Network account.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Saturday the mistake was “deeply regrettable.” “We can only apologize that this mistake was made.”

The blunder occurred as the South Korean delegation sailed down the Seine River in the French capital on a boat also shared with the delegation from Costa Rica and three other nations.

When it was the South Korean team’s turn to be introduced, the event’s official announcers referred to the country in both English and French as the “Democratic Republic of Korea,” the official name for North Korea. South Korea’s official name is simply the Republic of Korea.

Later, North Korea was correctly announced with its official name when its delegation was introduced. In other words, the name was presented twice during the ceremony. For the Paris Games, South Korea sent 143 athletes. The neighboring country to the North will only have 16 athletes.

Apologies and criticisms

The gaffe drew criticism from South Korea, which has extremely tense relations with the communist dictatorship in the North. The two countries fought a war in the 1950s, and the conflict has never been formally ended. In recent weeks, the two countries have also engaged in an “aerial duel,” with South Korean activists launching propaganda balloons toward the North, which has responded by sending hundreds of balloons filled with trash and feces.

South Korea’s Olympic Committee said on Saturday it had received a message from the IOC indicating that the head of the international committee, Thomas Bach, also wanted to apologize directly to South Korea’s president by phone.

Earlier, South Korea’s Sports Ministry said in a statement that it found the Paris gaffe “regrettable.” Vice Sports Minister Jang Mi-ran, a 2008 Olympic weightlifting champion, also requested a meeting with IOC chief Bach to discuss the matter. The country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had contacted the French embassy in Seoul, which expressed regret for what it called an “incomprehensible mistake.”

A similar blunder had already occurred at the London Games in 2012

The confusion between the Koreas was not exactly unprecedented either. The 2012 London Olympics had already seen a similar blunder, but with North Korea as the protagonist.

In the opening round of women’s soccer that year, a match between North Korea and Colombia was delayed for an hour after organizers incorrectly displayed the South Korean flag on a large screen while the North’s players were being introduced. In protest, the North Korean players refused to leave the locker room until the problem was fixed.

At the time, the London Organising Committee for the Games (LOCOG) issued a formal apology to the North Korean delegation.

A year earlier, at the Military World Games in Rio de Janeiro, North Korean Kum Ok Kim won the women’s marathon, but while celebrating on the podium she was surprised by the playing of the South Korean anthem.

jps (DW, AFP, Reuters, ots)