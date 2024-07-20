IOC Sports Director McConnell Allows Changes to Russian Team for 2024 Games

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Sports Director Keith McConnell has allowed for changes in the composition of Russian athletes at the 2024 Games in Paris. His words are quoted RIA News.

McConnell said there are 32 neutral athletes participating in the Olympics: 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians in 10 different sports. He added that athletes are already moving into the Olympic Village. “Changes are possible, but we expect approximately this number,” the IOC representative emphasized.

Earlier, the IOC included 15 athletes in the final list of Russian participants in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Seven tennis players, a trampoline jumper, a swimmer, three cyclists and three canoeists have been admitted to the Games.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Russians and Belarusians were admitted to the competition as individual neutral athletes. Some athletes refused to participate in the tournament, despite receiving quotas and invitations from the IOC.