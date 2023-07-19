IOA He surprised his followers with a tribute to the Spanish singer Rosalía, of whom he declared himself a fan. The content creator paid tribute to her in one of the most spectacular shows, recreating the artist’s entire look and imitating all of her movements. Thus, he also demonstrated his talent and sense of humor, and generated thousands of positive reactions and comments. However, today he drags a debt, which he has not yet been able to finish paying.

How much did it cost to hold the event?

the youtuber He explained how he got so much into debt to carry out the mega event that Rosalía herself was surprised. According to her, she said, the second date did not generate losses, but neither did she gain, so she was left dragging the loss of the first date, which she calculates at about 280,000 soles.

“The ‘Miji show’ was a super-large production, but it did generate a debt for me. As I said at the beginning, and as I show in the documentary that Sony downloaded for me from YouTube, an amount was always estimated and it ended up being much more than that. To give you an idea, the The final budget that was approved was 220,000 and it ended up costing 480,000”, the influencer told Trome.

Rosalía's choreographer got upset with IOA for copying her dance.

What will IOA do to pay off its debt?

IOA He said that it was his followers who gave him the brilliant idea of ​​carrying out a massive poll. “Initially, we said that about 100, 200 or 300 could go, as they go, and we share, and we are paying the debt. Later I did a survey asking who would like to be in a ‘Miji pollada’, I had about 6,000 registered, “he explained.

Finally, the content creator stated that he plans to sell some 3,000 broods. “We are already selling more than 50% and we are in the process,” he added to the aforementioned medium.

IOA accompanied by two friends in one of his videos. Photo: Youtube

Did IOA get into “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

IOA responded to a follower on Instagram, revealing that it did have contact with the production of Latina television. “They wanted to have me in the first season with a super low salary, then for the second they had me in negotiations for a month and a half and when I said ‘Ok’, they told me no. Hahahahahaha, if they only knew. That’s why I don’t like television and you’ll never see me there.” wrote the influencer.