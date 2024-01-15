IOA, Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza (Hablando Huevadas), Josi Martínez and Phillip Chu Joy were nominated by the Luminy Awards to best content creator of the year and they need the support of their followers more than ever to achieve this recognition. In that sense, the former driver of 'TEC', of America Television, made a comment on social networks that did not sit well with IOA, and he confronted him. Here we tell you everything.

What did Phillip Chu Joy say?

The influencer commented in his stories with great optimism that he had been nominated for this contest, so he asked his fans to vote for him. “This will be the biggest showdown to see who has the best community in Peru. Once nominated, it's all up to you and how much you are willing to take two minutes to vote for your favorite content creators,” Phillip wrote on his official Instagram account.

Phillip's post that upset IOA. Photo: Instagram/Phillip Chu Jou

What did IOA say about Phillip Chu Jou?

IOA did not like this message at all and responded through its social networks. “It is not the award for the best community, I do not understand the creators who try to compete to fill their ego. It would be good if they investigated who is behind these awards, they are really dirtying something that should be a moment of celebration for all content creators. My little ones are worth gold, whether I win or lose this prize. That doesn't prove anything. “I expected more from you, Phillip.”said one start.

IOA faces Phillip Chu Joy. Photo: Instagram/IOA

Furthermore, IOA implied that Phillip Chu Joy He would have a friendship with the organizers of this contest and questioned the upcoming results. “Find out why they're doing it at the Canout Theater. Believe me, there is not much talk about it, but what some of the people who work on this know, and from there see the nominees and you will understand everything. Let's see who will make up that jury. It's all for the ego“, added IOA and then added: “I hate controversies, but I hate more that people are not transparent,” he said.