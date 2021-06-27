According to an indiscretion collected by Jez Corden of Windows Central, Project Dragon, the exclusive game that IO Interactive would be developing for Microsoft as an Xbox / PC exclusive, would have a content schedule of ten years. Translated into modern terms, we are talking about a live service which should evolve over time.

On paper we are talking about a role-playing game focused on dragons, but according to Corden it is really too early to talk about the gameplay, as it is in the very early stages of development. What is known is that this is a very ambitious project with a connected medieval world dominated by ancient and powerful flying reptiles.

As it turns out, the new IO Interactive studio founded in Barcelona would be working on Project Dragon, while the studios in Malmo and Copenhagen would be working on a new Hitman and Project 007.

Of course you have to consider who it is unofficial information, therefore they must be taken with due caution. Furthermore, given that Project Dragon is theoretically still in the very early stages of development, it is likely that much of what is currently on paper could be modified during production. So consider everything as in progress and extremely fluid.