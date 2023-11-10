IO Interactive he achieved excellent results with Hitman and is currently working on two new projects, a game based on James Bond and a fantasy online title. It cannot therefore be said that the company has no value, but in 2016 Square Enix – at the time the owner of IO Interactive – saw no point in keeping the team in its developer group and was looking to sell it. The company eventually became independent but initially there were offersexcept that they were literally a single dollar.
In an interview published by Edge magazine, some statements emerge from CEO of IO Interactive, Hakan Abrak. The man said: “I didn’t even have 90 days to take office [di CEO] and then I got the call from Matusda-san [presidente di Square Enix]: ‘We must decommission IO’. Looking at the books, IO hadn’t made any money for almost ten years straight.”
“Some companies would have offered $1 to take over IO, because of the responsibilities and running costs,” Abrak said, while others discussed the possibility of reducing the studio to a fifth of its size and “just [fare] a Hitman free-to-playAbrak wasn’t thrilled and told Square Enix that if the company wanted this he would do “everything he could to make the transition as smooth as possible, but I don’t believe that and I won’t be a part of it.”
IO Interactive saved itself in the end
The failure of a particular offering to satisfy all parties created a stalemate, which gave IO Interactive time to come up with a cunning plan: the developer would buy himself.
“We couldn’t pay anywhere near what a large company potentially could have paid,” Abrak said, noting that he could have matched the $1 offers, but the studio “he paid what he couldand we found an agreement where [Square Enix] kept a minority part, a kind of lottery ticket for them.” Apparently, this was enough to satisfy the former bosses of IO Interactive, who even agreed to let the studio keep the various properties of which it had the brand before the 2009 acquisition.
Now, IO Interactive is big enough to convince the owners of James Bond to make a 007 game, although no one believed it.
#Interactive #offered #single #dollar #Square #Enix #put #sale