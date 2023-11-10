IO Interactive he achieved excellent results with Hitman and is currently working on two new projects, a game based on James Bond and a fantasy online title. It cannot therefore be said that the company has no value, but in 2016 Square Enix – at the time the owner of IO Interactive – saw no point in keeping the team in its developer group and was looking to sell it. The company eventually became independent but initially there were offersexcept that they were literally a single dollar.

In an interview published by Edge magazine, some statements emerge from CEO of IO Interactive, Hakan Abrak. The man said: “I didn’t even have 90 days to take office [di CEO] and then I got the call from Matusda-san [presidente di Square Enix]: ‘We must decommission IO’. Looking at the books, IO hadn’t made any money for almost ten years straight.”

“Some companies would have offered $1 to take over IO, because of the responsibilities and running costs,” Abrak said, while others discussed the possibility of reducing the studio to a fifth of its size and “just [fare] a Hitman free-to-playAbrak wasn’t thrilled and told Square Enix that if the company wanted this he would do “everything he could to make the transition as smooth as possible, but I don’t believe that and I won’t be a part of it.”