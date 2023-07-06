IOI Brighton it then joins teams in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona and Istanbul, bringing the company to a total of five studios. Recall that IO Interactive is known as the author of the most recent Hitman trilogy. After being a part of Square Exix, IOI went independent and acquired the rights to Hitman. It has also partnered to develop a 007 game.

IO Interactive announced the opening of a new study this time in the UK and more precisely in Brighton . As indicated, the team will work on the 007 game together with the other studios of the company.

The complete message of IO Interactive

There official communication from IOI reads as follows.

“IO Interactive, the independent video game developer and publisher best known for the Hitman and Freedom Fighters franchises, today announces the opening of a new studio in Brighton, UK.”

“The IOI Brighton team is up and running and based in the heart of Brighton on England’s beautiful south coast. IOI’s development philosophy of working on any project from any studio allows us to bring the development of Project 007, the first James Bond origin story.”

“Our passionate teams across IOI studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona and Istanbul are unleashing their creativity in the iconic James Bond universe and we can’t wait to continue making this ambitious and exciting game together with the new team by IOI Brighton.”

“Together, all five IOI studios contribute significantly to the ambitious development and publishing efforts of all games currently in development: Project 007, Project Fantasy and HITMAN.”

“IOI Brighton is in the center of one of the UK’s cultural and artistic hubs. Known for its beautiful beach and iconic pier, Brighton also combines great food and shopping with incredible nightlife and architecture, making it a choice for prominent for the move to the UK.”

“We are extremely proud and excited to open our next studio in Brighton where we see huge potential to expand our incredible team and attract the best talent from the exciting UK development scene. We are keen to expand our businesses into new lidi and believe IOI Brighton is an extremely attractive destination for developers of all types,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.