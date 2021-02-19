Io Interactive has decided to bet very hard on the spy genre. Following the successful launch of Hitman 3, the latest video game in the series starring Special Agent 47, the studio has been working on ‘Project 007’ for some time, a game that will star James Bond in a completely new in-universe story . Until now we had some details, but as indicated by colleagues from alfabetajuega.com, Io Interactive has recently published a new job offer which gives several clues to the content of the game:
IO Interactive is seeking a full-time writer to join Project 007, a new James Bond video game that will be developed and published by IOI. With a totally original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite secret agent to earn their 00 badge in the first James Bond origin story.
Bring the vision of the game to life by joining our writer’s room and define the story of our universe and Bond character, through linear and non-linear narrative. As part of the team, you will play a key role between the narrative and the vision of the game, helping to bring the two together in an immersive and compelling gaming experience. We will count on you not only as a narrative designer, but also as a creative thinker who sees opportunities within the story to achieve the best player experience.
In the job offer it is mentioned that the video game will tell about the origin of the British spy and the process that led him to earn the badge ’00’, in addition to the appearance of linear and non-linear narratives and the achievement of different interrelated narrative lines and subplots. These information do not reveal much explicit content of the video game but they do put the ambition of Io Interactive on the table in this project. Even the director of the Danish study Hakan Abrak told the medium DR that surely Project 007 will be the first game in a possible trilogy. He also confirmed in the interview that no film actor who has played Bond will be used.
From the section of Io Interactive job offers we can see that there is also an open process in search of a new video game programmer and designer. The video game has not announced a release date yet.
