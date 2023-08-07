During Gamelab Barcelona 2023, the engine programmer Álvaro Fernández reported that Project 007, or the new video game based on the famous film series, is coming up well and is already “very cool”, waiting to be able to show it in more detail . As for the story, it seems that this is intended to tell that of the first James Bond and how he became the famous secret agent, or a sort of origin story for 007.

IO Interactive was interviewed by GameReactor, where the team revealed something about the state of development of 007 and on the status of Xbox exclusive or not of Project Fantasy of which, however, there is still no very clear news.

Hitman continues to be a pillar of IO Interactive

As for Project Fantasy, or Project Dragon, or the new fantasy-setting project that has been reported in the corridors as an exclusive game on Xbox from 2021 to today, it seems that this exclusive status is not a confirmed thing, or at least something that can be reported to the public for the time being.

“It’s a Online Multiplayer RPG“, confirmed the technical executive producer Cris Vega, “and it will probably be like any other game from IO Interactive, coming to consoles and PC, but nothing is confirmed yet, it will still be a few years before the release”.

However, regarding the possible Xbox exclusive, the issue appears somewhat nebulous: “It’s not our field,” said Fernández, who is actually in charge of engine management and development. “It’s actually something that’s not yet clear to us either, so I don’t think there are any specific things to say about that yet.”