The studio responsible for the Hitman games, which would now be linked to a project that will return to the most famous secret agent in literature and cinema, James Bond, could have more projects underway. One speculation points to whatand IO Interactive could be working in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios for one of those projects that, obviously, would aim to be exclusive to Xbox. Now, what is said about this project that they would have proposed for this study?
The rumor seems to come from Windows Central, which has spread in a video the existence of some kind of relationship between Xbox Game Studios and IO Interactive. Everything would point to the new studio that the developer would have opened in Barcelona, which would be in charge of a production that would give life to a fantasy world with dragons.
They speculate again that Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox and will arrive this year
This information has been echoed in reddit, which explain that there seems to be something between IO Interactive and Xbox Game Studios at the Barcelona studio. SThis is a study that has many veterans of the industry and the degree of involvement of Xbox Game Studios with this project is being evaluated. There is talk of a joint project, or at least a project that Xbox Game Studios could publish.
The degree of help is what really seems to be in question, the last case being the most superfluous for IO Interactive to carry out this project that relate to a fantasy world, in a medieval setting, in which they highlight the presence of dragons. Although the Agent 007 project, James Bond is known, this relationship could be linked to another project that this study has and that it has become known as Project Cyclone, or Project Typhoon, that they would be independent projects and that would be associated with Xbox Game Studios.
From there, everything seems to be speculation, but it does seem possible that Xbox has approached IO Interactive, as well as other studios, to try to collaborate with them and take advantage of the strength of Xbox Game Studios as publisher, and Xbox Game Pass as a service to launch the games. Without being able to say anything official, we will have to wait to know if it really IO Interactive could be working in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios.
