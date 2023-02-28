IO Interactive, known as the author of Hitman, has announced that it is working on a new IP, precisely an online fantasy game for now with no release period or reference platforms. It will be an expanding game for “many years to come”. The image you see above is the only shared visual element and is only a concept artwork, not a representation of what the full game will be like. Below you can find the official communication published by IO Interactive through its website.

“It’s been a decade since we imagined creating a new “World of Assassination” for our HITMAN games. Seven years ago, we launched that embryonic world and grew it to include three full games, exciting new game modes, gameplay, many additional locations and extra objectives. And most importantly, it has allowed us to build a bond with our community that has supported us ever since. We went from a clear vision, through many unforeseen events, to a world of ever-expanding game with the freedom of approach we have today.”

“Now we want to share with you all the fact that we are embarking on a new adventure! An adventure that expands our creativity, our capabilities and, in a sense, our identity. We are building a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG. A world and game built from the ground up to keep players entertained and expanding for many years to come. It’s a familiar feeling, but at the same time, IO Interactive is embarking on a journey unlike any we’ve been on Before.”

“For many, this journey is also a deeply personal one that began long before we started making games for a living, and it began with the fantasy genre. From the ‘Fighting Fantasy’ books that forced you to choose your own path, alone, against wizards, lizards and thief kings. To the togetherness, camaraderie, agony and joy found around the gaming table. For some, it has meant taking on the role of game master: part storyteller, part adversary of the AI, part driving, part villain. For everyone around that table it meant creativity, imagination, world building together, and a shared goal of creating a great gaming experience.”

“This idea – that a diverse group of individuals with differing abilities and strengths can work together and become more than the sum of their parts – is what inspires us. It inspires the fantasy world we are building and how we build it. IO Interactive now spans multiple distinct studios, from Copenhagen and Malmö in the north, to warm Barcelona in the south. All studios participate in the making of all our games, including this new project. People from all over the world, with personalities and different skills, come together to create a new beginning.”

“This is just the beginning of our journey into the new world we are creating. We hope you can feel the warmth, danger, togetherness and heart we put into it… And if so, we would be honored if you would join to us.”