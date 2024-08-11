KRAFTON has made available the Steam page for inZOI, the realistic-graphics rival to The Sims built in Unreal Engine 5. In doing so, it has also made available the minimum and recommended requirements for the video game, as well as various images that you can see below.

inZOI description, images and trailer

inZOI is a life simulation game where the player can modify any aspect of their world “to create unique stories and experiences.” You can find a job to earn a living while also building relationships with various characters.

It also simulates an entire community in which each character acts of their own free will. It is possible to experience “unexpected events and experience the various emotions that life has to offer.” With inZOI, the development team hopes to share the message that “life itself is the true gift, and every journey has its meaning.”

inZOI offers a range of creative tools that allow players to “imagine the life they’ve always dreamed of.” The game is made in Unreal Engine 5 and aims to offer quality and realistic graphics.

It is possible customize your character’s appearance and clothing and build your own home using a wide selection of freely movable furniture and structures. You can also adjust different parts of the property and surrounding streets, as well as aspects of the city you live in, for a completely customizable experience.

Another rival to The Sims was Life by you, but it was cancelled and the team closed.