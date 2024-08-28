This is the possibility of create a 3D object from an image within the game of a real object. The whole thing was shown in a short sequence that you can see in the video below.

inZOI – the life simulator in Unreal Engine 5 that will try to remove The Sims 4 from the podium of the most loved in the genre – has recently revealed a novelty which might be of interest to many creative players.

The video of inZOI function

The function of inZOI works through AI and it’s basically like a sort of in-game 3D printer. Players can upload an image of an object and see it appear inside inZOI, so they can use it creatively. In the video below from IGN USA, we can see the feature.

Furthermore, this feature is also valid for texturesso you can further customize your digital worlds in inZOI. Clearly this is a feature that if it were always very precise and easy to use would add great value to the video game. It will probably be necessary to provide the game with very clear images and some details could be lost, but it is certainly interesting.

Remember that inZOI has also confirmed the console versions: here are the platforms on which the opponent of The Sims will be released. If you are interested in playing on PC, make sure you have the right requirements for inZOI.

Tell us, what do you think? of this AI creation feature for Krafton’s video game?