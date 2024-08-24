Precisely, inZOI would be coming to “ consoles like PS5 and Xbox “, which we’re assuming means Xbox Series X|S, as there’s no mention of the previous generation of platforms, understandably.

inZOI – the simulation game that will compete with The Sims – is currently planned for PC, but a console version is said to be in production, although there is no definitive confirmation regarding a release date at this time.

inZOI console version announced

The information comes from an FAQ section on the official inZOI Discord channel run by the game team. According to what is listed, the title is “currently on PC (Steam) and is expected later on consoles such as PS5 and Xbox.” As already mentioned, there is no information regarding the release date.

inZoi lets you create highly detailed faces

inZOI, if by chance you have never heard of it, is a Sims style life simulator game in which players can manage every element of the simulation, creating characters, environments and more, so as to create their own stories.

The game is making people talk about it also because it is made in UnrealEngine 5 and offers a realistic and detailed graphic style, unlike the more cartoonish approach of The Sims.

Currently (but only for a short time) a trial version of the character editor is available on Steam, so that we can see first-hand what the inZOI game engine is capable of doing and so that you can create characters to use when the full game is available.