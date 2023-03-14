To get to freguesia de Campanha, the place that hosts Do Dragao, requires a bit of climbing. You feel like looking for other metaphors, this one is perfect for Inter. Porto is beautiful, it bewitches hearts but you have to work a little. To climb, in fact. To visit the city and also to beat Conçeicao, that is to say take a quarter of the Champions League which has been missing for 12 years. A lifetime ago. Just to be clear: in 2011 Simone Inzaghi had just stopped being a footballer and had started sitting on the bench with the Lazio regional students. Today he is there at the blackboard, preparing the competition. “It’s the biggest one of the year,” he says. And how to contradict him: it is worth much more than an Italian Cup final or a Super Cup.