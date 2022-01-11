In the last training session before the match against the Bianconeri, the Nerazzurri coach tried the starting couple for the attack. Possible relay on the wing between Dumfries and Darmian

Plenty of solutions and clear ideas. The last training session at the Nerazzurri just over 24 hours before the San Siro match against Juve allows Inzaghi to confirm the strategic plan devised to assault his third Super Cup (he won two on the Biancoceleste bench). The full squad and the return of Calhanoglu after the disqualification round will allow the Piacenza coach to field the gala eleven, with the almost certain return in attack of Dzeko and Lautaro: the “DzeLa” was in fact tested during the last afternoon training session, in which Sanchez and Correa also showed off.

CONFIRM – The team carried out light work, with a final match and particular attention to the movements in the non-possession phase. Inzaghi was able to observe a Sanchez on the ball and a Calhanoglu who can’t wait to return to bite the field after the Christmas break extended by the disqualification (moreover, postponement due to the postponement of the match against Bologna). For a good part of the session, the Nerazzurri coach tried what, barring sensational surprises, should be the starting eleven against the Bianconeri: the usual trio behind Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni, Dumfries and Perisic on the side lanes, Barella and Brozovic in the center together with the returning Calha. In front, next to Lautaro, Dzeko is ready, who tested the field in the final minutes against Lazio. In truth, Sanchez still retains some small chances by virtue of the brilliant condition shown in the latest releases and the warning that hangs on the shoulders of the Bull. But it is difficult for Inzaghi to initially leave the Argentine on the bench, easier if anything a relay race in progress.

THE SURPRISE – Among the many certainties of Inzaghi, there is one at least thinned in the last few days, the one relating to the right lane: Dumfries remains the favorite to start from the beginning, but Darmian paws to return after more than a month of forced stop and recover the match pace. It is unlikely that Inzaghi decides to throw him back into the fray just for the occasion, but Darmian is showing in training that he is ready for the call. If not from the beginning, it is likely to see him in action again for a remnant of the race.

