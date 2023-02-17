On the one hand Monday’s disappointing draw at Sampdoria, on the other the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Porto. However, Simone Inzaghi and his team have to think about Inter-Udinese, who are in the middle: “It will be a tough match – the coach said on the eve – with a team of value both physically and technically. There are still two training sessions to go and I will try to make the most appropriate assessments, but I’ll need everyone”.

Sardinian fury

—

Inzaghi then also spends a few words on Nicolò Barella, protagonist of the heated argument on the pitch with Romelu Lukaku on Monday evening: “Barella cares deeply about the cause, he has a great drive and always wants to win. It is normal that this charge sometimes it makes him nervous, but we all know what kind of guy he is and I have tremendous faith in him.” The point on which the coach beats in the brief online press conference on the eve, however, is Inter-Udinese’s total concentration and dedication: “It’s a challenge that needs to be faced in the best possible way. Despite the Champions League, our focus will only be on “Udinese. Feeling for revenge after the defeat in the first leg? We simply want to play a great game in front of our fans”. Then there will be the European match against Porto, followed however by other delicate league matches: “We have a cycle of very important matches in the space of a week – concludes Inzaghi -, but right now we only have tomorrow’s match in mind” . Also because making mistakes again would be a huge problem.