Simone Inzaghi immediately identifies the key to the comfortable victory of his Inter in Salerno. “These games seem simple on paper, but the lads have been very good at making it easy by unlocking it immediately. Now with Torino we will face the ninth game in 25 days, let’s make the last effort. We have always played excellent football, the Champions League made us leave. a few points but we were good at not being beaten down. Now we are in the lead, we want to stay there but there are many teams with which we will have to deal. We are in an excellent moment but many players have never stopped, now it is right to play the last and have the break lines after many close matches. The calendar? Seeing how it is between January and the first half of February I would have wanted the traditional one, we are the only ones who have had such a tough calendar, plus we will also have the Italian Cup halfway. From January to mid-February we will have many decisive matches “.