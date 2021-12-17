The Nerazzurri coach: “We unlocked it immediately and it was easier from there. We want to end 2021 well, then we’ll have a terrible January.”
Simone Inzaghi immediately identifies the key to the comfortable victory of his Inter in Salerno. “These games seem simple on paper, but the lads have been very good at making it easy by unlocking it immediately. Now with Torino we will face the ninth game in 25 days, let’s make the last effort. We have always played excellent football, the Champions League made us leave. a few points but we were good at not being beaten down. Now we are in the lead, we want to stay there but there are many teams with which we will have to deal. We are in an excellent moment but many players have never stopped, now it is right to play the last and have the break lines after many close matches. The calendar? Seeing how it is between January and the first half of February I would have wanted the traditional one, we are the only ones who have had such a tough calendar, plus we will also have the Italian Cup halfway. From January to mid-February we will have many decisive matches “.
A team at this level would have its cards to play even against a battleship like Liverpool: “Liverpool with City and Bayern were one of those teams to avoid, then we’ll see how we will stay in February between injuries and physical condition. We wanted to get to the championships. round of 16, now we will play against a team that won six out of six group wins and won the Champions League two years ago. But now let’s just think about the championship. “
