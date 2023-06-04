The Nerazzurri coach dictates the anti-City recipe: “We’ll need to be good at suffering and taking away some possession from them.” Handanovic is also confident, who renewed the future topic: “We’ll talk about it after Saturday”

Simone Inzaghi closed the championship with 72 points, winning 7 of the last 8 races. Thanks to this sprint he secured one of the first four places and access to the next Champions League. If Lazio win in Empoli tonight, the Nerazzurri will be third, otherwise second. The Piacenza coach seemed satisfied after the match at the Grande Torino: “We have time to study the anti-City formation. The boys question me every day. They have been doing it since August since for us it will be match number 57 of the season: we did a great journey this season and we deserve to play in the final. Against Torino I wanted to win because we owed it to the owners and to our fans. We wanted to honor the championship and finish well. Congratulations also to Torino who put us in difficulty and made a nice performance”. See also From Inter's Primavera to Messi's Argentina: the boom of the Carboni brothers

Growth — Compared to two months ago, Inter have grown a lot and Inzaghi explained why: “We have recovered Brozovic and Lukaku who we didn’t have available for 5 months. It wasn’t two recent absences even if whoever replaced them did well Then it is normal that the results, the victories and the trophies give you awareness. In the last two months we have done very important things and we have rearranged the ranking in Serie A, as well as reaching a final which was a great dream. We have achieved it and we will play it with our means and our qualities”.

Watch out for City — Inzaghi didn’t see the FA Cup final that City won against Manchester United: “I’ll study it very carefully in these days. Courage and personality will be needed. We’ll have to be good at suffering, try to take away some possession from them and hopefully to recover all those we had at home. On Saturday we will play a great challenge that we all look forward to, but in the meantime I applaud the boys because they organize a match for us against Turin, who were playing for Europe, without being distracted by the final Saturday’s Champions League match wasn’t easy. The final in Istanbul is a great emotion, but we haven’t thought about it lately because before that we had an Italian Cup final to win and a placement in the next Champions League to guarantee. Kudos to these guys who held the very high concentration. Now the fifty-seventh game of the season is missing and we get there with confidence”. See also Digital education: this is how Milan teaches young people respect (also) on social networks

HANDANOVIC IS THERE — After the 90th minute, the Slovenian goalkeeper also spoke up: “We wanted to finish well – admitted Samir -, we controlled the game and deservedly won. The Champions League? It’s the most difficult test of a footballer’s career. You’ll need to play the best game of the season and of life. We are here and we are fine. It will be hard for them too. Will my replacement be a farewell or see you next year? Now let’s focus on City, then we will think about personal things.”

June 3 – 21:08

