Simone Inzaghi does not accept the role of favorite and above all does not run the risk of snubbing the Italian Cup final by thinking of the Champions League final on 10 June in Istanbul: “There are still four games left at the end of this season – he explained – and they will all be important The Coppa Italia final is open because Fiorentina have shown that they are a team of value. I don’t think any of us will take the field thinking about the Champions League: we all want to bring the Coppa Italia back to Milan. We won’t pull our leg back: we did sacrifices to go all the way and the commitment of the boys will not be lacking. We should be good in the various episodes of the match and in managing the various situations. The merit of the results of the last two months? We obtained them all together. It is not the merit of Inzaghi, Handanovic, Marotta, Ausilio or Zhang… All together we lose, all together we win. The Champions League final? It’s something unexpected for the majority, but we thought about it with the boys right from the draw.” Then on his future after Marotta confirmed him 100% for next season: “I’m staying at Inter 100%, I confirm the percentage. I’ve never felt precarious. Skriniar? He’ll have a consultation on Thursday and I hope he’ll be there for last two games”.