The troubles and sweat are not lacking after such a victory, matured only in the last grains of sand of the hourglass. At the end of Fiorentina-Inter, however, Simone Inzaghi was able to breathe a sigh of relief and think about the next commitments: “We have been reached twice, but the team has always believed in it. A very important victory beyond the three points: very well the first 35 minutes despite the penalty. Fiorentina are a great team. “

The coach then continues the post-match interview: “At half an hour we were in control, then we got nervous and this is not good, it’s something that happens often and we have to work on. ‘referee take us back “. Slowly the injured players will also be available again: “We can’t wait – continues Inzaghi -, I’ve never had them in these matches. Lukaku, Brozovic and Gagliardini will be back. We have guys in perspective, but playing matches like those in Barcelona is not simple. We need it. “

The Argentines

The absolute protagonist of Inter is obviously Lautaro, while Correa struggled once again: “I wasn’t worried about Toro even when he wasn’t scoring, because he always does what he has to do in training and in the game, beyond the goals. Correa tonight. he was well placed – the coach’s analysis -, at the service of the team and well positioned with Lautaro. He was used to playing all the time, he must be good at carving out the right moments. He can only grow and will improve a lot “. Steven Zhang was also in the audience in the stands: “The owners and management are always very present, yesterday the president was on the train for example, and the same goes for Zanetti, Ferri and the others. Handanovic? our captain now has a problem with his finger. ” The objectives? “We want to play the championship, in the Champions League we have to take the round of 16. And then in January there is the Italian Super Cup”.