The Nerazzurri coach after the 1-1 draw: “It’s difficult to talk about a draw with all the opportunities we had. I haven’t seen a goal like the one we conceded for a year and a half. Resilience and hard work, that’s how we get back up”

Total crisis. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter have picked up a point in their last 4 league games. A cross from Candreva that became a shot caught Lukaku and his teammates back at the last minute during Arechi’s match against Salernitana, in a match where Inter wasted a lot. “Today it’s difficult to talk about a draw – says Inzaghi in the post game, visibly discouraged -. It’s a pity we didn’t score the second goal, we’re in trouble because we don’t know how to kill games. There is great disappointment among the staff, players and club. They have always cheered us on, but we have to work even harder. I can’t say nothing, unfortunately. We’re commenting on a 1-1 draw which disappoints us, but it must be a push for the Champions League. Will we go there? My conviction is absolutely yes.” See also Atalanta and Muriel could not with the leader Inter

Occasions — Inzaghi continues: “I have to review the match, but the problem was not having scored the second goal. In the last year and a half I had never seen a goal like the one we conceded from Candreva. I have nothing to reproach the lads with. it’s a simple moment, I repeat. The results improve everything. As far as commitment is concerned, it’s a strong disappointment. This group is not rewarded. Resilience and hard work, that’s what it takes to get back up after a moment like this”.

Bad luck — A comment also on Lukaku, protagonist of several failed chances: “Anyone who has played football knows that there are moments like this. In the first half, he headed the ball into Ochoa’s feet. I repeat, it’s a moment like this, not just for him but also for the other forwards. We have to work better to bring the results to our side. Dzeko? We have to make choices. Correa and Lukaku seemed to me more ready to play from the start. With a game every 48 or 72 hours I have to try to use as many players as possible. I’ve had great responses from everyone.” See also Today market summit between Inzaghi, Zhang and Marotta: strategies

April 7, 2023 (change April 7, 2023 | 21:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #dont #kill #matches #Champions #League #Lukaku #moment #this..