The Inter coach after the defeat in the Champions League final: “On Dimarco’s crossbar I wonder why the ball didn’t go in, looking at the pictures hurts. I would have liked to play extra time, the team would have deserved it. We wanted cup at all costs”
There, a few meters away, the Champions League cup remained. A few meters away from Ataturk’s field and a few meters away from the great opportunities that Inter were unable to capitalize on in the second half to complete what would have been an age-old undertaking. In the end, Josep Guardiola’s Manchester City won and Inter returned from Istanbul without the coveted trophy in their suitcase. Simone Inzaghi, however, at the end of the match complimented his players on the heart he put on the field against Ataturk: ”They were great – the Nerazzurri coach said -, I know it’s a difficult moment we wanted at all costs the cup, but the players must be proud. Yesterday in the conference I said I wouldn’t trade these players for anyone and today the whole world saw why. We conceded very little, I only remember a save from Onana on Foden. The fans were wonderful and they allowed us to get here”.
Inzaghi then continues with his post-match analysis: “We must be proud of the progress we have made, it is the fifth final in the last 20 months. Today we didn’t suffer much, but in terms of play and movements we could have done better in the first half. In the second half we created many scoring situations, but we lacked finishing. In the last 20 minutes, from Gosens to Lukaku, you wonder why the ball didn’t go in, reviewing the crossbar’s action hurts. I would have liked to play extra time, the team if it would be deserved”. And then eyes on the future: “We have all the possibilities to return to the Champions League final. Honor to Manchester City, for the path they have made in recent years they deserved the cup”.
