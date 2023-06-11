There, a few meters away, the Champions League cup remained. A few meters away from Ataturk’s field and a few meters away from the great opportunities that Inter were unable to capitalize on in the second half to complete what would have been an age-old undertaking. In the end, Josep Guardiola’s Manchester City won and Inter returned from Istanbul without the coveted trophy in their suitcase. Simone Inzaghi, however, at the end of the match complimented his players on the heart he put on the field against Ataturk: ​​”They were great – the Nerazzurri coach said -, I know it’s a difficult moment we wanted at all costs the cup, but the players must be proud. Yesterday in the conference I said I wouldn’t trade these players for anyone and today the whole world saw why. We conceded very little, I only remember a save from Onana on Foden. The fans were wonderful and they allowed us to get here”.