In view of the Champions League commitment with Porto, space for Handanovic (who returns as captain). In front of the couple Dzeko-Lukaku

A deep turnover, deeper than expected. Not only out of Lautaro and Onana, as per the indications of training on the eve, but after today’s finishing Inzaghi has also decided to save two other very titular players in view of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Porto. Tonight against Udinese, the Inter coach is also willing to give up Milan Skriniar and Hakan Calhanoglu.

To replace them, Darmian is ready to climb in the defensive line on the center-right (next to De Vrij and Bastoni), while Mikhitaryan is still confirmed in the role of midfielder for one game instead of the Turkish player. Brozovic is back in charge, starting after more than five months: the last time was in the first leg of this match, in the unfortunate away match in Friuli on 18 September. Occupying the flanks are Dimarco on one side and Dumfries on the other, a distant relative of the Dutchman admired at the World Cup. See also Mario Balotelli, from scandal to scandal: drunk in Switzerland?, video

The two protagonists of the tense Genoese stories also return to the field: on the one hand Barella as right midfielder and on the other Lukaku, center forward again from the first minute. The arguments between the two lasted for one evening, even if neither Inzaghi nor the club liked them. To complete the offensive department, next to the Belgian, Edin Dzeko, waiting to decide which couple will be for the gala night in the Champions League. The captain’s armband on Handanovic’s arm, as it used to be: given the turnover, the Slovenian takes back his gloves four months after the last time against his former team.

February 18, 2023 (change February 18, 2023 | 16:13)

