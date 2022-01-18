The first thought is wonderful, like that of Patty Pravo, right at dinner time: the point of Bergamo was not gold but platinum. The second is the son of the mentality of Simone Inzaghi, who after turning off the TV thought of the missed opportunity rather than the extension to the top: with Atalanta you could win, despite everything, despite Gasperini’s opportunities, despite the fatigue after the Super Cup.