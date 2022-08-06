The defender raises the alarm: “There is a lot to improve in the non-possession phase”. The coach: “We are in a good condition, but we still have to work”

There have been some of the best pre-season tests in Inter’s history, to put it mildly. In the 4-2 orchestrated by Villarreal, in particular, it was the ease with which the Spaniards scored that emerged with arrogance. “These tests help to grow – explained Simone Inzaghi – and there are things to review, but we played against a team that last year reached the Champions League semifinal”. Short but clear, however, Stefan De Vrij after the defeat in Pescara: “Too many goals conceded. We have to keep working, because that’s not enough.”

The coach – On the sidelines, Inzaghi analyzes the Nerazzurri’s summer preparation: “We knew the difficulty of this match, but we have to do better as a team on a defensive level. We understood that we are in a good condition, but we still have to work.” The head now obviously goes to the first championship game, in seven days: “During the week the workloads will drop and this will allow us to get to the debut in the best conditions. We did a good job, also because some guys arrived. afterwards and someone had ailments like Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens. We hope Marcelo Brozovic is available for Lecce, where we want to arrive in the best possible way. “ See also Inzaghi: "We are in an emergency but no one has noticed. Winning like this gives self-esteem"

Speak Stefan – Without drama, but with the desire to put such difficulties behind us. Speaks with this subtext De Vrij: “There is still a long way to go and a lot to improve, especially in the non-possession phase. The balance sheet was not what we wanted, but perhaps it is better that it happens now”. Correct observation: from next weekend we start writing with a permanent marker and correcting mistakes becomes much more complicated.

August 6, 2022

