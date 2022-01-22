Simone Inzaghi says he is satisfied with the performance of his Inter which won in comeback against Venezia. Here is what he told to Dazn’s microphones: “The team believed in it until the end, the boys were very good considering the period, the two games in extra time, the problem of the goal conceded and then the San Siro field”. Meanwhile, a market summit is being planned. Zhang, Marotta, Ausilio and Inzaghi at the same table to understand how to strengthen Inter. And to understand if there is room for a double blow, in this last week of the transfer market: left winger plus attacker. The summit will be staged shortly: there is not too much time to waste. Inzaghi himself said: “On the market we had an appointment with the club and the president at the end of the match against Venezia. We will have a meeting soon, we will have to evaluate everything well. We expect a tour de force, we had an injury. I have the president and the club here, we will try to do it in the best way possible “.