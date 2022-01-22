The Nerazzurri coach says he is satisfied with his team’s performance, but criticizes the pitch: “It’s not an excuse, it needs to be remedied.”
Simone Inzaghi says he is satisfied with the performance of his Inter which won in comeback against Venezia. Here is what he told to Dazn’s microphones: “The team believed in it until the end, the boys were very good considering the period, the two games in extra time, the problem of the goal conceded and then the San Siro field”. Meanwhile, a market summit is being planned. Zhang, Marotta, Ausilio and Inzaghi at the same table to understand how to strengthen Inter. And to understand if there is room for a double blow, in this last week of the transfer market: left winger plus attacker. The summit will be staged shortly: there is not too much time to waste. Inzaghi himself said: “On the market we had an appointment with the club and the president at the end of the match against Venezia. We will have a meeting soon, we will have to evaluate everything well. We expect a tour de force, we had an injury. I have the president and the club here, we will try to do it in the best way possible “.
criticism
Yes, because the pitch seems to have become a problem: “It is becoming unplayable both for us and for Milan – said the Inter coach -. The club is gearing up and a remedy must be taken. sorry but objectively you can’t play. Something has to be done, it’s hard, dry and irregular. It has never been like this. There is a need to remedy and Inter and Milan will certainly do it. ”
the changes
And here is his analysis of the match: “The changes I made were decisive because at that moment we needed push. We want to move forward on all fronts. Every week the teams in Serie A are more and more difficult to face. Now we will rest. four days then from Wednesday we will start training again. Let’s go forward with confidence. An important tour de force awaits us. “
January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 23:48)
