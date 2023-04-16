Thus the coach after the defeat against Monza: “We got nervous and lost our distance, but now we’re all headed to Benfica”

Inter can no longer win. Four defeats in the last five in the league. Luckily there is the Champions League, where the Nerazzurri will challenge Benfica at San Siro after the 2-0 victory in the first leg. The head is there. “The team had a good first half – Simone Inzaghi said after the match – We deserved the advantage. We got nervous and lost distances, we immediately had restarts. The team felt this game and knew it. We’re talking about a negative result that slows down our path”.

Opposing goalkeepers — Inzaghi continues: “If the spark is missing? The numbers and statistics of the championship matches are higher than those we have in the Champions League and Coppa Italia matches. The results aren’t proving us right and it’s a reason for disappointment. enough, it’s no coincidence that we find Ochoa, Dragowski, Di Gregorio and the others who play well against us. They’re always the best on the pitch. The team in the league knows we need wins and points.” And again: “In 2023 we are not at our level. We did 16 months scoring repeatedly, we were the best attack, now we are putting less into practice. The team creates and proposes. We need determination. In the league we are 2 points behind Milan and we have we have what it takes to achieve the Champions League again. We have lost the last few games at San Siro and this must worry us.” See also Ihattaren, Juventus and hell: the background of a lost talent

Benfica — Motivations chapter: “The team is well built to stay within all the goals, and we’re in the running for the Italian Cup and the Champions. It’s not true that we have motivations in Europe and others in the league, in the last 3 games I’m relatively satisfied” . Head to Benfica now, defeated in the championship: “We have a 2-goal lead, but we face a team that lost in the last match. We want to move forward, we are one step away from the semi-final. I have ideas, but playing so closely can be disproved, let’s see.”

