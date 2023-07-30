Close to extending his contract until 2025, the Inter coach is aiming for the longevity of the player from the Marches, the bench record holder in the last 20 years. With the declared objective of the second star, the Piacenza won one more title in his first two seasons in Milan (4 to 3)

Adrian Seu

Successes, titles, records and a precise common thread called continuity. In the days in which Simone Inzaghi's contract renewal, already ready and packaged, becomes topical again, it is worth drawing a parallel between the cycle of the Piacenza coach (still in progress) and that (double) of Roberto Mancini, because they are the two longest-serving coaches on the Nerazzurri side of the Naviglio in the last 20 years. But also because, together with José Mourinho, they are the coaches who have contributed the most to enriching the Interista showcase since the days of Herrera (seven trophies), Bersellini and Trapattoni (three each). Inzaghi's two seasons in Milan cannot yet be compared with the six collected by the current blue coach, in an era also marked by Calciopoli and by a long unchallenged excessive power. But there is no shortage of references, similarities and points of contact between the two, starting from their common origin: Lazio.

titles and numbers — Reaching Roberto Mancini's numbers in the Nerazzurri won't be easy, because the Marche native is second only to the legendary Helenio Herrera in practically every ranking and category: from victories to total benches, both nationally and internationally, not to mention the number of trophies won , seven each. Mancini is the coach of the three championships, 17 consecutive victories and a squadron capable of closing the championship five days early. But Inzaghi, after just two seasons, is already in sixth place in the ranking of total victories (69, overtaking Mourinho and Conte), boasts an average points average almost identical to that of the first Mancini (2.06 against 2.12) and was capable of bringing home one more trophy than the current blue coach in his first two years at Inter (four against three).

objective — The performance of the first two years with Inzaghi was in some ways greater than in the two years under Mancini: if the Marches finished with two third places in the league (except then winning the second by default as a result of Calciopoli), two Italian cups and one Super Cup, Inzaghi "responded" with a second and a third place to which he added two Italian cups, as many Super Cups and a Champions League final that was by no means taken for granted just one season after his return to the top 16 in Europe after an absence of ten years. The stated objective for the Piacenza player now is to win a Scudetto which would be worth the coveted second star for Inter, practically a direct pass to the Olympus of Nerazzurri history. For now, the renewal of the contract which would guarantee Inzaghi's stay in Milan until 2025 would still make him one of the longest-serving coaches ever in the history of Beneamata. Mancini's 303 benches (a figure reached by adding the two distinct periods at the helm of Inter, 2004-2008 and 2014-2016) are still far from the 109 collected by Inzaghi. However, he hooked Cuper and left behind a sacred monster like Mourinho (108) and the winner of the last championship, Antonio Conte (stopped at 102). The next target, for Inzaghi, is the current blue coach. Even in terms of trophies.