The Inter coach after the defeat at Bayern Munich: “With one goal ahead the course of the match would probably have changed. Sorry for Lukaku, now we are thinking of Juventus.”

A defeat that doesn’t hurt so much, from which you can learn a lesson without licking your wounds too much. Simone Inzaghi comments on his Inter’s defeat against Bayern Munich on the last day of the Champions League group stage: “We had a good match and approached well against a very strong team. We could have unlocked it with Lautaro – comments the Nerazzurri coach – or with the episode of the penalty-non-penalty, then we conceded the goal from a corner kick. Going ahead, maybe the course of the match would have been another. The possible opponents in the round of 16? We trained well in this group with Bayern Munich and Barcelona: the draw will be difficult, but now we are enjoying the qualification and we will think about the Champions League in February “. See also Ramón Jesurún and the poor sports results

The comment – On the penalty not granted by the referee Inzaghi does not linger: “It had never happened to me before that a referee called by the Var came back”. After the 2-0, the head goes to the championship match against Juventus: “On Sunday we have a very important match, the first of the last three in Serie A and we must give continuity, we know that until the break the calendar is not easy. And today everyone those who played did well. ” However, Romelu Lukaku will not be there: “I’m sorry because he is very important for us and because he had given excellent signals in training and in the game. If he doesn’t come back immediately we will wait for him, it will be an added value”.

De Vrij – The player who introduces himself to the microphones of the journalists at the end of the match is instead the Dutchman in the recovery phase: “Qualifying for the next round was the main objective. We came here to play a great game – admits Stefan De Vrij -, even though knowing it would be tough because Bayern are very strong. But we did our best. ” Now, as for Inzaghi, the focus goes to Juventus: “The improvements can be seen. Before the match against Barcelona we met and from there we saw a team with a different attitude. Against Juventus, in the league, it will be a match very hard that we will try to win “. See also Camila Osorio vs. Emma Raducanu, number 10 in the world, at the WTA in Washington

Onana – As happens more and more often now, the Cameroonian goalkeeper also speaks: “I improve every day by training with top quality players, it’s a new system for me but I don’t worry because I know things will go well”. André Onana doesn’t seem to set limits: “The idea of ​​a great club like Inter is to win everything, whether it’s the Champions League or the championship. We have a large squad with many excellent players, for me defending the colors of this team is a pride and we want to do things right “.

November 1, 2022 (change November 2, 2022 | 00:52)

